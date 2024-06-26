Locally: Select Basketball 15U team selected to compete at USA Basketball Club Championships

From staff reports

Select Basketball’s 15U PRO 16 team has been selected by USA Basketball to compete in its upcoming 9th grade Club Championships, the team announced on June 18.

The tournament will take place July 23-25 in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Select Basketball’s 15U team is made up of 12 players, including three alternates, from around the Northwest.

The team is currently ranked No. 1 in the 15U PRO 16 division after finishing the spring season with a record of 11-2.

They will next compete in Phoenix July 11-14 in the PRO16 National Tournament in a 32 team bracket during the first NCAA Live Period of the summer. From there they will head to Indianapolis for the final NCAA Live Period (July 19-21) before competing in Rock Hill.

Local players on the team include Orland Axton (Central Valley HS), Jordan Carlson (Lake City HS), Peyton Hinthorn (Bonners Ferry HS) and Karson Maze (Mead HS).

The tournament will feature the nation’s top 24 club basketball teams including teams from the EYBL (Nike), 3SSB (Adidas), The Association (Under Armour), PRO16 (Puma) and top independent programs. This is an all expenses paid invitation to every team that participates.

Soccer

With the Spokane Zephyr’s innaugural season around the corner, fans will be able to meet some of the team’s players during Hoopfest weekend.

The team will be hosting a meet and greet in the USL Spokane Team Store from 10 a.m. to noon on June 29 and 30. The store is located at the Davenport Grand Hotel.

• The Zephyr have added two more players to their roster in forwards Riley Tanner and Alyssa Walker.

Tanner, 24, is a veteran of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the National Women’s Soccer League, where she played with the Washington Spirit last season.

She also appeared in three matches for Panama in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Walker joins Spokane from HB Køge, the Capelli Sport owned Danish powerhouse soccer club. Capelli Sport is the official kit and equipment supplier for both Spokane Zephyr FC and Spokane Velocity FC.

Both moves are pending league and federation approval.

College volleyball

Washington State volleyball announced its nine-match nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Wednesday, with the Cougars playing just one home match.

The Cougars will open at the Omaha Invite against Wyoming (Aug. 30), Houston (Aug. 31) and Omaha (Sept. 1), in Omaha. Nebraska. WSU will also travel to Eastern Washington (Sept. 4), Seattle for the Seattle Invite against Washington (Sept. 13) and UC Davis (Sept. 14), Cal State Northridge (Sept. 19) and Long Beach State (Sept. 20).

WSU’s lone nonconference match at Bohler Gym will take place on Sept. 6 against Eastern Washington.

College swimming

Washington State has announced Tylor Mathieu as an assistant coach for the swimming program, head coach Russell Whitaker announced on June 20.

Mathieu comes to Pullman after a standout swimming career at the University of Florida and working this past season as student manager for the Gator’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.

Golf

The 38th annual Rosauers Open is scheduled for July 17-21 at Indian Canyon Golf Course.

The Franz Bakery Pro-Am is July 17-18, with the tournament taking place July 19-21.

Tournament organizers are still seeking volunteers for the week. More information can be found at https://www.rosauersopen.org/volunteer.