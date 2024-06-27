50 years ago in Expo history: The roaring and watery backdrop almost stole the thunder of the fair itself

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Perhaps the most impressive spectacle at Expo ’74 was also the most natural: the Spokane Falls.

“A thing that has impressed many visitors even more than the attractive exhibits has been the striking, almost unique setting of the exposition,” the Spokane Chronicle wrote.

Luck played a role in that. The Spokane River was running higher than usual due to a heavy snowpack over the winter. The falls were usually dwindling to a trickle by this time of year, averaging around 3,000 to 4,000 cubic feet per second. Yet deep into June, the falls were roaring at 28,140 cubic feet per second.

“Spokanites now appreciate the almost too-drippy winter which helped make it possible.”

In other Expo news, the Environmental Symposium connected with the fair was proving to have a substantial impact. Russell Train, Environmental Protection Agency administrator, toured the Expo grounds and said the symposium will “have an influence on many policy makers.”

The scientific papers that had been presented – and the research that was involved in preparing those papers – would help determine the direction of public policy.

From 100 years ago: Civic turmoil continued in Hillyard when a group of residents issued an ultimatum to City Attorney C.E. Collier: Leave the town at once, they demanded.

His laughing reply?

“I refuse to pay any attention to that bunch.”

“That bunch” was a group of railroad men who described themselves as “the old crowd.”

Hillyard had been gripped in political drama for years. Many residents increasingly believed that the only way out was to annex to Spokane.