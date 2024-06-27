Judge sets murder trial date for Bryan Kohberger, suspect in Moscow college student deaths

By Kevin Fixler The Idaho Statesman

The trial date for Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the University of Idaho student homicides, is set. But where the trial may be held is still undecided.

Judge John Judge of Idaho’s 2nd Judicial District in Latah County scheduled Kohberger’s murder trial for June next year and planned for a three-month long trial. That timeline could carry the trial into and possibly through August 2025.

Prosecutors and Kohberger’s public defense team offered no objection to Judge’s proposed timeline. The scheduled date met the prosecution’s prior request of a trial over the summer to avoid conflicts with the local high school and the academic calendar for the U of I in Moscow, where the four victims attended college.

Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s lead public defender, called the trial schedule “reasonable” but noted she had yet to present evidence over her push to move the trial out of Latah County over concerns of local bias against her client. The prosecution opposes moving the trial elsewhere, and a hearing over the issue remains scheduled for Aug. 29.

Kohberger, 29, is facing four first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of the U of I students in November 2022. The victims were seniors Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both 20.

At the time, Kohberger was a graduate student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington. He was arrested about seven weeks after the homicides in December 2022 while visiting his parents in eastern Pennsylvania during winter break from school.