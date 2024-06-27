Shopko demolition makes way for Home Depot project

The former Shopko store on South Regal Street on Spokane’s South Hill is being torn down, shown Wednesday, to prepare the site for a new Home Depot store. The large home improvement store will be in direct competition with the large Ace Hardware, seen at upper right, across Regal from this location. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)

The roughly 100,000-square-foot Shopko building in Spokane’s South Hill has sat vacant since the retailer closed in 2019.

But Wednesday, demolition crews began work to take the building down at 4515 S. Regal St. Developers plan to replace it with a 134,000-square-foot Home Depot, according to plans submitted to the city.

Directly across the street from the old Shopko building is Ruggiero’s Ace Hardware, owned by Austin and Josh Ruggiero. The brothers are the third generation of Ruggieros to own the business.

According to an April Spokesman-Review article, Josh Ruggiero said that, despite the national brand recognition, his store is local.

The hardware store owner said he would be devastated if the project was a success.

“I fear we will no longer exist if this Home Depot goes in across the street,” he said.

The home improvement corporation purchased the 13-acre property in May for $10 million, according to county property records.

Plans show about 28,000 square feet of the new building will include a garden center, and another 100,000 square feet will consist of retail space. A lumber canopy also is slated for the location.

The project has undergone and passed its transportation, waste, historic preservation and SEPA reviews.

It still must pass fire, sewer and water reviews before construction is permitted.

A new Home Depot store could employ 145 to 175 people, according to the project description submitted to the city.