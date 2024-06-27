This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Red Sky Mourning: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria)
2. “Swan Song,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
3. “Eruption,” Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
5. “Middle of the Night: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)
6. “Camino Ghosts: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
7. “The Midnight Feast: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
8. “You Like It Darker: Stories,” Stephen King (Scribner)
9. “Funny Story,” Emily Henry (Berkley)
10. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
Nonfiction
1. “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” Anthony Fauci (Viking)
2. “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
4. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson (Crown)
5. “Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength,” Devan Kline and Morgan Kline (Hachette Go)
6. “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” Ramin Setoodeh (Harper)
7. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)
8. “How Leaders Learn: Master the Habits of the World’s Most Successful People,” David Novak (Harvard Business Review)
9. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)
10. “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir,” Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)