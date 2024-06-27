This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"On Call: A Doctor's Journey in Public Service" by Anthony Fauci (Viking/TNS) (PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Red Sky Mourning: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria)

2. “Swan Song,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

3. “Eruption,” Michael Crichton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Middle of the Night: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)

6. “Camino Ghosts: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

7. “The Midnight Feast: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

8. “You Like It Darker: Stories,” Stephen King (Scribner)

9. “Funny Story,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

10. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

Nonfiction

1. “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service,” Anthony Fauci (Viking)

2. “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War,” Erik Larson (Crown)

5. “Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength,” Devan Kline and Morgan Kline (Hachette Go)

6. “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” Ramin Setoodeh (Harper)

7. “What This Comedian Said Will Shock You,” Bill Maher (Simon & Schuster)

8. “How Leaders Learn: Master the Habits of the World’s Most Successful People,” David Novak (Harvard Business Review)

9. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

10. “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir,” Griffin Dunne (Penguin Press)