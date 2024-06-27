Spokane County

Marriage licenses

David H. Kirske and Justine N. Linneman, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Norman and Heather N. Streets, both of Spokane Valley.

Julian Pacheco and Tina Thi Nguyen, both of Airway Heights.

Dwayne G. Campbell and Charmaine A. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Levi R. Salisbury, of Liberty Lake, and Hallie R. McDonald, of Deer Park.

Timothy W. Sims and Madison R. Parsons, both of Spokane.

James W. Metlow and Samantha H. Evans, both of Spokane.

Eric S. Jones and Deborah J. Seagle, both of Greenacres.

Michael J.P. Presidia and Yoneidis Y. Martinez Hernandez, both of Spokane.

Estiven V. Espinosa and Nicole F. Monsalve, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick J. Martinson and Adrianna N. McCrea, both of Rathdrum.

Zachary S. Ficenec and Noelle M. Brouillard, both of Spokane.

Casey C. Schadewitz and Macie M. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathon L. Kuritz and Summer G. Wood, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan K. Waid and Heaven L.J. Hensley, both of Colbert.

Leon Trotskiy, of Newman Lake, and Veronica A. Barragan, of Chelan.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rencorprealty LLC v. Myka Schaben, restitution of premises.

Frank A. Decaro v. Jayn P. Courchaine, seeking quiet title.

Discover Bank v. Wendy Justice, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Mike A. Rhodes, money claimed owed.

Magde LLC v. Joshua Moses, money claimed owed.

Andie W. Louie v. Traybion Dickerson, restitution of premises.

Kim M. Harrop v. Grant A. Clingman, et al., complaint for personal injury.

Estate of Charles G. Peckham v. Multicare Health System, complaint for damages.

Progressive Casualty Insurance v. Michael J. McKinney, complaint for property damages.

Amanda Simonds v. Naomi Job, et al., complaint for damages.

Nolan Erickson v. Shock Trampoline LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dietrich, Julieann and Danni

Barker, Jessica and Timothy

Franklin, Emma G. and John M.

Swanson, Tina M. and John W.

Kaczor-Chandler, Sydney A. and Caleb C.

Rigg, Ricky A. and Qin

Sandahl, Gail and Paul

Rogers, Justin C. and Debra L.

Hilburn, Rachel N. and Skyler R.

Kuiper, Stella and Isaac

Griffin, Elizabeth F. and Donald E.

Martinez Alvarez, Isabel D.C. and Morales, Isaias R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Dominick X. Delgado, 22; 41 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Cullen N. Roe, 33; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Dalton A. Botner, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ryan B. Shaules, 34; 156 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault.

Charles H. Michael, 33; 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree identity theft.

Ryan I. Corn, 22; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and attempted third-degree assault.

Alexander I. Nayes, 28; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

Christian J. Anderson, 41; 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to harassing phone calls.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Darren A. Triber, 18; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

David P. Olienyk, 50; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Alexander W. Castro, Othello; debts of $75,194.

Marley L. Darnell, Spokane; debts of $25,379.

Katherine E. and Bryan W. Bass, Spokane; debts of $131,583.

Nellie C. Kissel, Chattaroy; debts of $38,014.

Cha Vang, Spokane; debts of $48,069.

Cathy L. Esterman, Spokane; debts of $735,662.

Brian R. Gillespie, Spokane; debts of $129,466.

Julie A. Sleep, Spokane; debts of $255,872.

Erika A. Halstead, Ephrata; debts of $32,958.

Andrew J. Peacock, Spokane; debts not listed.

Emmanuel M. Castellanos, Moses Lake; debts of $344,391.

Stan A. and Angela P. Carlisle, Cheney; debts of $95,889.

Jerri D. Dion, Ephrata; debts of $65,154.

Donavan J. Stark, Spokane; debts of $304,075.

Logan M. White, Moses Lake; debts of $26,446.

Morgan J. Williams, Liberty Lake; debts of $200,010.

Wage-earner petitions

William C. Lewis, Spokane; debts not listed.