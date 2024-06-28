Burn restrictions start in Spokane County next week despite rainy weather

Burn restrictions begin Tuesday in Spokane County in hopes of preventing wildfires that often plague the region.

As the summer months bring higher temperatures to the area, fuels can start to dry out and fires can get out of control, especially with the winds Spokane County saw the last week and a half, said Lance Dahl, city of Spokane fire marshall.

Every year, toward the end of June, fire departments throughout the county partner with the Department of Natural Resources to look at moisture levels, heat and dryness in the area to determine when and what restrictions to put into place, Dahl said.

About 85% of wildfires in Washington are caused by humans, according to DNR.

“County fire chiefs and county fire marshals get together and put our heads together and see what the science says and how dry our fuels are, and that’s when we typically start to put in these burn restrictions,” Dahl said.

Despite the rain during the month of June, the ground can still be crunchy under a person’s feet after a hard rainfall, Dahl said.

“When we look at the weather and the relative humidity, moisture in the air, that type of thing, it doesn’t take long, even after a hard rain, this time of year to really dry things back out again,” he said.

The eastern half of Spokane County is abnormally dry, while the western portion is not considered to be in a drought, according to the U.S. drought monitor.

Burn restrictions usually begin during the first or second week of July and will end when the weather starts to change in September or October, Dahl said.

Recreational fires are not allowed under this year’s restrictions, including outdoor fires without chimneys such as those in fire pits or campfires that use chopped wood and charcoal, according to a Spokane County Fire Department news release. Open burning is not allowed under the restrictions, including burning fields and yard waste.

Designated campfires might be allowed in parks and campgrounds but must be approved by agencies with jurisdiction, according to the news release.

Manufactured portable outdoor devices, such as fireplaces, barbecues and patio warmers, are allowed under the restrictions if used correctly, according to the news release. Approved fuels are allowed as well, including dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural and propane gas.

Dahl said with approved stoves and grills using charcoal and gas, people might have a clean and dry flame, but will not get sparks from an open-wood flame or fire.

“That flame and fire is not carrying, so just having basic things like a fire extinguisher handy, just like you should anytime you’re doing anything with an open flame, that would be a minimum requirement,” he said.