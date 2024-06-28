Former Washington State standout CJ Allen qualifies for 400 hurdles final at Olympic Trials

From staff reports

EUGENE – CJ Allen has one more race before he punches his ticket to Paris.

The former Washington State standout qualified for the men’s 400 hurdles final with ease, taking second place in 48.16 seconds during the third semifinal heat on Friday at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Allen’s time was the second-fastest of the three heats. He was behind first-place finisher Rai Benjamin (47.97), who strolled past the finish line.

The final is Sunday at 5:20 p.m.

Jared McAlvey (WSU) failed to qualify with a mark of 51.78.

• Hayden resident Brock Eager (WSU) came up short of qualifying for the men’s hammer throw final with a 15th-place effort of 234 feet, 8 inches.