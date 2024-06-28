NHL draft: Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton selected No. 8 by Seattle Kraken
Las Vegas is a town where dreams can come true. For dozens of young hockey players, those dreams became reality on Friday.
Spokane Chiefs center Berkly Catton was one of those players. Catton, 18, was selected No. 8 overall by the Seattle Kraken in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday.
Catton was ranked eighth among North American Skaters in the NHL’s Central Scouting Service’s final rankings.
Catton, a 5-foot-10 center out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, finished his second full season with the Chiefs as the fourth-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points, leading all draft-eligible skaters in the CHL during the 2023-24 campaign.
He became the second-highest-scoring 17-year-old in Chiefs history, behind only Pat Falloon, and was named the U.S. Division’s player of the year at the end of the season. With 140 WHL games under his belt, the forward has amassed 175 total points (78G-97A) and has a 1.25 points per game average.
The Saskatoon native joins Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Connor Bedard as the only former CHL skaters to put up 50 or more goals and 115 or more points in their draft season this century.
Macklin Celebrini, a 6-foot center out of Boston University, was selected No. 1 overall by the San Jose Sharks.
Other WHL player to go in the first round were center Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat (No. 4, Columbus) and center Tij Iginla, Kelowna (No. 6, Utah).
This story will be updated.