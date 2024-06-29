Slumping Spokane Velocity drop Jagermeister Cup match to Northern Colorado 3-1

From staff reports

WINDSOR, Colo. – Time to check another first off for the Spokane Velocity.

Not everything in an inaugural season can be positive.

The Velocity have hit their first slump, going five matches without a win, following a 3-1 loss to the Northern Colorado Hailstorm in Jagermeister Cup play on Saturday at 4Rivers Equipment Stadium.

The Velocity (1-2-2) are well behind the Hailstorm (3-0-2) in Group 3 with three cup games remaining.

Ethan Hoard scored and assisted for Northern Colorado. He hit a bouncing ball into the top of the net from close range in the seventh minute and sent Bruno Manuel Rendon into open space for a breakaway goal in the 21st.

Eamon Zayed forced the Hailstorm to play the second half with 10 men, receiving a yellow card for dissent in the 45th minute, which was upgraded to a red for abusive language.

Still, Spokane didn’t gain much of an edge in the second half.

The Velocity pulled within one on a goal from Luis Gil in the 62nd minute, but the Hailstorm regained a two-goal lead 12 minutes later with Noah Powder’s goal assisted by a free kick.

Overall, the Velocity matched the Hailstorm on shots (13), but not attempts on goal (8-3).

Their offense has lacked of late, failing to score two or more goals since May 11, also the last time they won.

The Velocity will return to ONE Spokane Stadium this Saturday for a USL League One game against Chattanooga.