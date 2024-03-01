Here’s some road work that might affect Spokane drivers this week

Here’s a rundown of road work this week that could affect Spokane commutes.

Northwest Boulevard will have lane restrictions near the Milton Avenue intersection as crews install pedestrian beacons.

Lane closures on Second Avenue from Sprague Way to Perry Street and on the Second Avenue off ramp between Hamilton Street and Arthur Street will continue through Tuesday for work by Avista Utilities.

Fatbeam LLC work on Crestline Street from Euclid Avenue to Buckeye Avenue, North Foothills Drive from Napa Street to Cook Street, Crestline Street from Providence Avenue to Fairview Avenue and Crestline Street between Walton Avenue and Gordon Avenue will finish up Wednesday.

There will be a rolling work zone with lane closures along Francis Avenue between Royal Drive and Maple Street through March 12 for work by Mountain LTD.

Strong Road’s eastbound lane will remain closed between Nettleton Court and Oak Street through March 18.

North Sky Communications work will close Broadway Avenue’s eastbound curb lane from Alki Way to Havana Street and Havana Street’s southbound curb lane from Boone Avenue to Broadway Avenue until March 26.

Sefnco Communications work will close the eastbound curb lane of North Foothills Drive from Astor Street to Cincinnati Street and the westbound curb lane of North Foothills Drive from Hamilton Street to Perry Street through March 29.

Utility work by Mastec will close the following streets through April 1: Grand Boulevard’s northbound lane between Sumner Avenue and Ninth Avenue, Twenty-Ninth Avenue’s eastbound curb lane between Perry Street and Martin Street, the north and southbound curb lanes of Division Street from Wedgewood Avenue and Francis Avenue, and the east and westbound curb lanes of Lyons Avenue from Atlantic Street and Lidgerwood Street.

Third Avenue will have a two-lane closure from Madison Street to Wall Street, and Post Street will be closed from Second Avenue to Third Avenue through April 10 for Evergreen Excavating LLC work.