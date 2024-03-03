On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB Spring Training
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN
6 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+
6 p.m.: Weber State at Montana State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+
6 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers NBA
Hockey, NHL
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Calgary Root
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Arsenal at Sheffield USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: EWU at Sacramento State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change