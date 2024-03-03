The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Light snow
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB Spring Training

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Toronto MLB

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina State ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas at Baylor ESPN

6 p.m.: Idaho at Portland State ESPN+

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Sacramento State ESPN+

6 p.m.: Weber State at Montana State ESPNU

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Portland State at Idaho ESPN+

6 p.m.: Sacramento State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Minnesota Root+

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers NBA

Hockey, NHL

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Calgary Root

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Arsenal at Sheffield USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: EWU at Sacramento State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change