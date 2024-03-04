American Airlines is ordering 260 jets, including some Boeing MAX 10 aircraft

By Alexandra Skores The Dallas Morning News The Dallas Morning News

American Airlines is placing a massive order for 260 jets to fill travel demand for more domestic and short-haul international routes.

The Fort Worth-based airline announced the purchase Monday ahead of its investor day in New York. It said the order consists of 85 Airbus A321neo, 85 Boeing 737 Max 10 and 90 Embraer E175 aircraft. The order also includes options and purchase rights for 193 additional aircraft.

American said it will modify its Airbus A319 and A320 fleets next year, adding more domestic first-class seats on the aircraft. In addition to its Boeing order, American is replacing 30 of its 737 Max 8 orders to 737 Max 10 aircraft. A Max 8 aircraft can seat about 162 to 178 passengers, while a Max 10 is designed for up to 230 seats.

“Over the past decade, we have invested heavily to modernize and simplify our fleet, which is the largest and youngest among U.S. network carriers,” CEO Robert Isom said in a statement. “These orders will continue to fuel our fleet with newer, more efficient aircraft so we can continue to deliver the best network and record-setting operational reliability for our customers.”

The Boeing 737 Max 10 has not yet been certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. American currently flies Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

Boeing recently made headlines for an Alaska Airlines plane, specifically a Boeing 737 Max 9, that suffered a blowout on Jan. 5 that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage, after which the FAA opened a formal investigation of the planemaker. American and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines do not fly Max 9 aircraft, but competitors like Alaska and United Airlines do.

Since then, the FAA has called out Boeing for an “inadequate and confusing” safety culture.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the company appreciated American’s “trust” in Boeing and its “confidence in the 737 Max family.”

“American’s selection of the 737-10 will provide even greater efficiency, commonality and flexibility for its global network and operations,” Deal said in a statement. “Our team here at Boeing is committed to delivering on this new order and supporting American’s strategic growth with one of the industry’s largest and most modern fleets.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, executive vice president of sales of the commercial aircraft business for Airbus, said the investment in the A321neo remains a “testament” to the value of the aircraft.

“For nearly two decades, American Airlines has used its A320 family of aircraft, some of which have been produced in the U.S. in Mobile, Alabama, to grow its domestic and short-haul international network and provide an exceptional experience for its passengers and crews,” de Saint-Exupéry said.

American also reported it is bringing on larger, dual-class regional aircraft to connect small markets to the rest of its network, which means retiring all of its 50-seat single-class regional jets by the end of the decade.

By 2030, American’s regional fleet will have premium seating, high-speed satellite WiFi and in-seat power once the Embraer E715 deliveries are completed.

“The E175 is truly the backbone of the U.S. aviation network, connecting all corners of the country,” said Arjan Meijer, CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation. “One of the world’s most successful aircraft programs, the E175 was upgraded with a series of modifications that improved fuel burn by 6.5%. This modern, comfortable, reliable and efficient aircraft continues to deliver the connectivity the U.S. depends on day after day.”

The order represents American’s largest purchase of E175s.

Beginning in 2025, American will take another look at its A319 and A320 planes to update premium services for travel, including refreshed interior, power at every seat, larger overhead bins and new seats with updated trim and finish. Southwest recently announced new seats and cabin interior for its future jets.

The Airbus A319 fleet will have a total of 12 domestic first-class seats and its Airbus A320 fleet will have 16 first-class seats.

Combining the new deliveries and refresh to existing aircraft, American’s fleet overall will grow its premium seating by over 20% by 2026.