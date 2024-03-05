Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jack A. Padon and Anna C. Kreslins, both of Spokane.

Sean M. Washington, of Clayton, Wash., and Hailey E. Detling, of Colbert.

Weston C. Brickman and Allison K. Berger, both of Spokane.

Hyrum D. Farman, of Greenacres, and Jocelyn C. Galloway, of Spokane Valley.

Lawrence T. Brown and Teanna R. Scofield, both of Spokane.

Grace M. Stumbough and Anna J. Fetrow, both of Airway Heights.

Slade J. Steady and Narumi Furusawa, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lesley Grimm v. David Mitchell, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Audra Beatty, et al. v. Tri-Cities Insurance Professional LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Storey, Shanna and Steven

Stasch, Anthony A. and Briahna K.

Bisbee, John C. and Sadie A.

Slater, Lois and Jerry

Hubble, Christie and Yager, Deborah

Eaton, Kaiya and Follis, Joshua R.

Musselman Kent, Julie and Kent, Donald

Hutchison, Diana M. and James G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Michael W. Bonnee, 29; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault – domestic violence and interfering with reporting of domestic violence.

Nicholas J. Patterson, 38; three months in jail with 74 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty of third-degree assault.

Marc R. Palmer, 24; 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Alex Hernandez-Aguilar, 25; 22 months in prison with 45 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender and escape from community custody.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua A. Aguirre, 21; $7,320 restitution, 78 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide – driving while intoxicated.

Arlen J. Denison, 27; $550 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Anttwon D. Scurlock, 32; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order – domestic violence, attempted third-degree assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Wyatt A. Riddle, 27; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree identity theft.

Tomika N. Bates, 36; 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to false statement, alteration or forgery – certificate of title.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Leandro C. Estrada, 55; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Jeffrey R. Evans, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jeremiah J. Hayden, 38; $300 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Thomas M. Lewis, 33; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Gracelyne L. Manthei, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Sherri L. McFarland, 55; $990 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Miasy H. Meippen, 45; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian interference with a vehicle and second-degree premises trespass.

Raelee F. Meshell, 37; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass, harassment and third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Codi S. Pickles, 28; five days community service, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license.

John E.M. Sampson, 27; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jazzman M. Torpey, 29; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Alexander B. Vonner, 31; $990 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Devon R.D. Welliver, 26; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing public use of a controlled substance, indecent exposure and third-degree theft.