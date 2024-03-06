Travis Kelce to join Taylor Swift overseas at Singapore shows

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

Travis Kelce’s manager has confirmed the guy on the Chiefs is heading straight to Singapore for Taylor Swift — to once again join his love on the international leg of her Eras Tour.

It’s unclear what day the Super Bowl champ, 34, is set to land in Singapore — Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia — but manager André Eanes confirmed to TMZ that he and his client will indeed be in the city-state this weekend.

The Grammy winner, also 34, kicked off her string of six sold-out Singapore shows last Saturday, with up to 70% of attendees reportedly flying in from abroad.

She’ll hit the stage this Thursday through Saturday before a two-month reprieve, after which she’ll kick off the European leg of her tour in Paris.

This will be Kelce’s third time joining the “Anti-Hero” singer abroad, following Buenos Aires, Argentina in November and Sydney, Australia last month.

At both of those shows, Swift gave her beau a shoutout by changing the original lyrics to “Karma,” instead singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me.” She followed the shows by immediately running offstage and into Kelce’s arms, as they shared a kiss that dominated the internet.

On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce spoke to big brother and co-host Jason Kelce about his trip Down Under — which included a much-publicized trip the lovers took to the Sydney Zoo.

The younger Kelce acknowledged the “wild ride” he had, as the former Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, equated his brother’s popularity to that of The Beatles.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around [the zoo],” Travis said. “They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

News of Kelce’s plans to once again join Swift overseas comes after he was spotted sporting a nod to her in the form of a friendship bracelet — as is the way with Eras Tour concertgoers — at his brother’s press conference Monday announcing his retirement from the NFL. The bracelet, which bore a heart sandwiched between two T’s, was seen as Travis wiped away tears.

