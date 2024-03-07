Gonzaga’s Yvonne Ejim, Lisa Fortier named finalists for top player, coach awards

From staff reports

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim has been named a finalist for two more awards.

Ejim is one of five finalists for the 2024 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. Previous winners include South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy (2020), FGCU’s Kierstan Bell (2021 and 2022) and Massachusetts’ Sam Breen (2023).

Ejim is also a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the top power forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

In addition, Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier was named one of five finalists for the inaugural Kathy Delaney-Smith Coach of the Year Award. This year’s finalists include coaches from five conferences including Carly Thibault-Dudonis, Fairfield; Vanessa Blair-Lewis, George Mason; Kevin Borseth, Green Bay; and Linda La Rocque, UNLV.