Field Reports: Snake River powerboat reservations begin

From staff reports

From staff reports

Powerboat enthusiasts can begin reserving their permits for the Snake River in Hells Canyon for the year.

Reservations for the permits became available last Friday, according to a news release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. They are available on recreation.gov and can be made over the phone by calling (877) 444-6777 through Oct. 31.

Permits are required for powerboats on the wild and scenic section of the Snake year-round. During the primary season – from the Friday before Memorial Day through Sept. 10 – boaters must apply for the permits online. During the rest of the season, permits can be self-issued at Hells Canyon Creek boat launch, Pittsburg Landing and Cache Creek.

Glacier National Park begins fire management plan update

Glacier National Park is beginning work on an update to its long-term fire management plan.

The park announced in a news release that it was opening public scoping for an environmental assessment of the plan update. The public can read the scoping newsletter and weigh in on the plan at parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=61&projectID=121694&documentID=135127.

Glacier’s fire management plan was last updated in 2003. The release said an update is needed to make sure the park’s guidelines are consistent with current conditions and National Park Service guidance.

The proposed plan is meant to build a framework and provide guidance for managing all wildfires in the park. It would also guide the use of prescribed fire and other fuel treatments meant to reduce hazardous fuel loading.

Fishing films to be shown

in Sandpoint

Anglers in North Idaho looking for a dose of fishing to cure cabin fever are in luck.

The Panhandle Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding its 2024 Fly Fishing Film Festival on Friday, featuring films from the annual Fly Fishing Film Tour.

The event will be held at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 . Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

The film tour travels around the country each year and was shown last week at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane.