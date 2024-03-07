Utility provider says its facilities appeared to play role in igniting Texas wildfire

By Lana Ferguson Dallas Morning News

Utility provider Xcel Energy said in a Thursday statement that its facilities appeared to have been involved in igniting the Smokehouse Creek Fire in the Texas Panhandle.

The fire, which began in Hutchinson County before engulfing more than 1 million acres, is the largest wildfire in state history and among the largest in U.S. history.

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling a cluster of wildfires for more than a week, and officials confirmed at least two people have died in the blazes. Gov. Greg Abbott said in a recent news conference that an estimated 400 to 500 structures had been destroyed. Tens of thousands of cattle were also killed in the fires.

“Xcel Energy has been cooperating with the investigations into the wildfires and has been conducting its own review,” the statement said.

The energy company disputed that it acted negligently in maintaining and operating its infrastructure, the statement said, but it encouraged people who had property destroyed or lost livestock in the Smokehouse Creek Fire to submit a claim.

“We will review and respond to any such claims in an expeditious manner, with a priority on claims from any person that lost their home in the Smokehouse Creek Fire,” it said.

The company said it does not believe its facilities played a part in igniting the Windy Deuce Fire, however, which burned more than 140,000 acres and impacted many structures in and around Fritch. Xcel Energy pledged to work with regulators and policymakers to evaluate the evolving nature of the wildfire risk and to advance wildfire mitigation strategies “to keep the public safe and our systems resilient,” the statement said.

“Xcel Energy, through our Southwestern Public Service Company subsidiary, has operated in the Texas Panhandle for more than 100 years,” Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in the statement. “The people in this region are our friends, neighbors and relatives. We are deeply saddened by the losses incurred in this community, and we are committed to supporting its renewal and recovery.”

The company said based on information provided to them Tuesday, 47 occupied homes in Hemphill County and up to 17 in Roberts County were destroyed in the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

A Hemphill County resident recently filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota-based company, saying a wooden utility pole located about a mile north of Stinnett, in Hutchinson County, “broke” and fell Feb. 26, “igniting” the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

The wooden utility pole is allegedly owned and operated by Southwestern Public Service Company, a subsidiary of Xcel Energy, a publicly traded company, according to the suit.

The Smokehouse Creek Fire was estimated to be 1,059,570 acres and 44% contained as of a Wednesday update from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Windy Deuce Fire was roughly 142,206 acres and 81% contained and the Grapevine Creek fire was about 34,882 acres and 77% contained.