Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Wessley A. Maki, of Spokane, and Ashleigh H. Fode, of Ritzville.

Daniel S. Kelley and Xin Fan, both of Spokane Valley.

Ammon B. Bracken, of Post Falls, and McKayla L. Carter, of Hauser.

David A. Wilson and Kendra R. Bruno, both of Spokane Valley.

Jesse J. Peterson and Janine I. Blue, both of Spokane.

Cody R. Spacek and Isabelle L. Folgner, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah K. Nyakundi and Ebisiba Mogiti, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Geovanny Paolo, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Angelique P. Sam, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprise LLC v. Samuel Ward, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Jessyca Swatman, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Tristan Anderson, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Savannah Reeves, et al., restitution of premises.

MP Parc Sprague LLC v. Megan Cottrell, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estate B LLC v. Christopher Roberg, restitution of premises.

M and A Equity Two LLC v. Linda Musgrove, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Alysa McCormick, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane v. Kelly Shook Eldred, restitution of premises.

Igor Medvedev, et al. v. Douglas Paulson, et al., restitution of premises.

12422 E. Mansfield Ave. Spokane LLC v. Dylan Noble, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Aramis Pearce, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Salvador Solis, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc., et al. v. Victoria Brimberry, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Taysha Rupert, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Inc. v. Justin J. Dillard, restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Edward L. Doescher, complaint for damages.

Lisa Johnson v. Matthew Barton, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

McDonald, Matthew S. and Jeramae H.

Balbi, Elaine E. and Georgio, Anthony T.

Langenheder, Melissa and Wyatt

Tavone, Scarlet L. and Damien A.M.

Childe, Autumn R. and Adam R.

Juhl, Eric J. and Stacie L.

Wright, Kimberly D. and Serrano, Ivan

Clyne, Heidi M. and Charles A.

Bray, Steven D. and Theresa S.

McAdams, Sarah E. and Damian M.

Hunter, Christa L. and Rebollar, Raymond J.

Kokhanevych, Molly K. and Bogdan

Mack, Cassandra E. and Meyer, Peter S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Timothy N. Fain, 27; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Scott C. Reckord, 63; $700 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daja R. Prickett, 39; 90 days in jail with 178 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to violation or order.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Wayne R. Abruan, 42; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Travius S. Collins, 24; 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Daytona Morgan, 30; 90 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Ami Ferda, 30; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Reece L. Andrew, 28; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Cole M. Bossard, 21; $500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Darrell A. Brown, 48; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Kailey J. Calissendorff, 22; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Dustin L. Conklin, 32; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tyler A. Haswell, 31; 19 days in jail, after being found guilt of second-degree criminal trespass.

Sametria S. Lockhart-Coleman, 23; 29 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle R. Luder, 34; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and two counts of knowing possession of a controlled substance.

James N. Melucci, 46; 79 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Tristan T. Olson, 18; three days community service, after being found guilty of underaged driving while intoxicated.