Former EWU star Kendrick Bourne expects to be a ‘full go’ for NFL training camp following knee surgery

By Geoffrey C. Arnold Tribune News Service

Kendrick Bourne said he’ll be ready for training camp and Week 1 after knee surgery and rehabilitation.

The NFL wide receiver and former Eastern Washington star said he is ahead of schedule from his torn ACL. Bourne isn’t sure which team he’ll be playing for in the fall as the NFL’s free-agency period begins next week. He wants to re-sign with the New England Patriots.

“Obviously, it’s a new coach and new situation, but the building itself, the organization itself, what they stand for, has helped me grow, man. It’s some place, they hold a special place in my heart, man. So, I would love to go back,” Bourne said Thursday on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” show. “Free-agency frenzy as we’re all talking about. I don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m excited to know.”

The Patriots have reportedly made a contract offer to Bourne, but he could decide to gauge interest in the market when the legal tampering period begins on Monday.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but I’m excited to know,” Bourne said. “It’s a place that is definitely in the talks. It’s going well so far, we’ll see how far it goes. Just negotiating and just how it goes, we’ll see.”

Bourne was on pace for a career year in 2023. He had caught a team-leading 37 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns before tearing his ACL during the Patriots’ 31-17 Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Had Bourne stayed healthy, he was almost certainly going to eclipse his first season with the Patriots in 2021, when he caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns.

Bourne, 28, said he recently visited with noted surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who has performed surgeries on Shohei Ohtani and Tom Brady. Bourne said he was told he should be able to participate in some workouts during the spring and will be a “full-go” for training camp.

“He gave me some good news. He let me know that I’m going to be ready, come in minicamp getting ready and then training camp I’m full go,” Bourne said. “My plan is to play Game 1. I believe I’ll be ready. Where I’m at right now, on track, ahead of schedule and I feel good. So, building that confidence, building my strength in my legs so that I can be ready to go Game 1.”