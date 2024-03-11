Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan A. Venable and Nicole D. Ortega, both of Spokane.

Eagon Arodi and Rose M. Pierre Halpin, both of Spokane.

Paulino E.A. Marroquin and Margarita S. Contreras, both of Spokane Valley.

Tevin G.T. Antoine and Hannah M. Rittermann, both of Spokane.

Arthur D. Babakov, of Spokane and Ella M. Solodyankin, of Spokane Valley.

Kieran R. McHenry and Marisa A.J. Sica, both of Medical Lake.

Stanley J. Harewood and Megan R. Pirie, both of Spokane.

David M. Fischer and Laura J. Fischer, both of Spokane.

David N. Sizov and Diana Glitniak, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Michelle Fager, restitution of premises.

Rick L. Roening, et al. v. Antonio Cavalar, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Senador Afaga, et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Verona L. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc., et al. v. Daneka Foust, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons v. Melissa Miller, restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. Victoria Bishop, restitution of premises.

Grange Insurance Association v. Inland Power and Light Company, complaint for property damages.

MCC Management LLC v. Courtney Jackson, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Stanford Ray, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Amber Vinson, restitution of premises.

Tamara A. Sayas v. Ursula M. Aira, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Hornberger Property Management v. Sammy Doyle, restitution of premises.

Interstate Concrete and Asphalt Company, et al. v. Superior Homes Inc., et al., money claimed owed.

Daniel Geiger v. Heather Rhea, restitution of premises.

The Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Sammie Mamis, et al., restitution of premises.

Robert Gann v. Debbie King, et al., complaint.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al. v. James A. Durgeloh, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gordiyenko, Svetlana V. and Denis A.

Murray, Patricia D. and Donald S.

Smith, Jaclyn E. and Raybourn, Kian G.

Geyer, Della M. and Guy W.

Meehan, Malcolm W. and Donovan F,

Lang, Mary K. and Ebrahim, Adel I.

Beck-Friends, April G. and Friends, Todd H.

Labish, Rachel A. and Labish-Moad, Kyle A.

Barker, Chad M. and Anita P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Tyrone W. Phillips, 39; 25 months in prison with 300 days credit for time served, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

William M. Dunigan, 23; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Ann Bradshaw, 44; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kyle Gilliam, 34; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Christian T. Disterheft, 25; 140 days in jail with 140 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael A. Thompson, 37; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Tanner C. Bingaman, 27; $185 restitution, seven days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Timothy J. Daugherty, 65; $5,821.82 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to three counts of money laundering.

Benjamin C. Lynch, 52; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to false statement, alternation or forgery – certificate of title.