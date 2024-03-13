EWU’s Theatre Program invites all to ‘The Prom’

Seventeen-year-old Emma Nolan never meant to start a nationwide scandal. She just wants to take her girlfriend to the high school prom.

But when the musical’s protagonist attracts the attention of a rag-tag group of fading Broadway stars, who are fresh off the heels of bad reviews and seeking to improve their image, she can’t stop the attention that follows.

“It’s just such a powerful show centered around community, connection and compassion,” said the musical’s director Angela Pierson.

Pierson, a choreographer and performer, is making her directorial debut with “The Prom.”

She was originally slated to choreograph “Spamalot” during this season’s slot at Eastern Washington University, but when that director fell through and department chair Sara Goff asked Pierson to direct, Pierson pitched “The Prom.”

“I thought of ‘The Prom,’ because it’s a story about material that we do not see happening,” Pierson said. “It resonates with the young people very much right now, because a lot of them identify with the story and it is a lot of their stories.”

Pierson said on night one of rehearsals, she and the cast sat down and shared why they wanted to be part of the production. Many of them were moved to tears because “The Prom” resonated with them so much.

“One of them said ‘I saw this show as an eighth-grader and thought something was wrong with me and this show made me continue living,’ ” Pierson said. “So it’s a very powerful story.”

The character of Emma faces challenges and homophobia throughout the story of “The Prom,” yet she stays true to her “unruly heart,” like the namesake song. And, along the way, she changes minds about the LGBTQ+ community, explaining that she is the same as everyone else, no matter who she happens to love.

Pierson said she hopes life imitates art when people see the show.

“Maybe you could also wake somebody up whose values and beliefs are against this, and maybe it will make them understand a bit more your perspective and side of things,” she said.

The emotions of the actors are evident from the audience – the performances are so genuine, it is easy to get fully immersed in the stories.

“The set up from night one was being there for one another and just being positive and connected,” Pierson said. “Because how can we tell this story and have it resonate deeply on stage for audiences if we don’t have that cohesiveness together while we’re creating it?”

The cast has been rehearsing since Jan. 10, and their hard work paid off during its opening weekend, March 8-10. “The Prom” runs again Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com/event-details/80233.

Pierson encourages people to come see the show to support the local arts and community engagement. The story of “The Prom” also provides a space for healing, she said.

“I think the line in ‘Unruly Heart’ about ‘this heart is the best part of me’ encapsulates the message of everyone just coming together, and the unity that we should all share no matter where we’re at.”