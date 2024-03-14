Field Reports: Anglers with local ties to compete in 2024 Bassmaster Classic

From staff reports

From staff reports

When the biggest event in competitive bass fishing kicks off next week, the Inland Northwest will have a pair of anglers to cheer.

Brandon Palaniuk, of Rathrdrum, has qualified for the Bassmaster Classic for the 13th time. Palaniuk, 36, is a two-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year.

Joey Nania, originally from Spokane Valley, will compete in the classic for the second time. The 32-year-old Nania, who lives in Alabama, placed 13th in the tournament in 2022.

A total of 56 anglers will compete in the annual tournament from March 22 to 24. This year’s contest will be held at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, near Tulsa, Oklahoma.

B.A.S.S., the organization behind the tournament, said in a news release that the field is diverse in terms of age and experience.

Those hoping to watch the classic can find information on streaming and watching live at the Bassmaster website.

Idaho seeks input on 2024-2025 migratory bird seasons

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is looking for public input on its proposals for the upcoming migratory bird seasons.

The agency has released proposals for a number of bird seasons, including ducks, geese, swans and doves, among others. The proposals are available for public review online on the Idaho Fish and Game website.

Public comment is open on the proposals until March 24. Fish and Game’s Panhandle region is holding an open house on the rules Thursday evening at its Coeur d’Alene office at 2885 W. Kathleen Avenue.

Agency officials will present their proposals to the state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission in April.

Handgun, shotgun courses planned for Farragut Shooting Range Center

People looking to hone their skills or learn more about handling shotguns and handguns can take advantage of a couple of classes in North Idaho next month.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials announced Monday that they are planning basic handgun and shotgun courses at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol. The handgun course is planned for April 6, and the shotgun course is planned for April 27.

Fish and Game staff and National Rifle Association certified instructors will teach the classes. Only adults over the age of 18 are allowed to take the courses.

Both courses are capped at 20 participants and cost $20. They will include instruction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break. Lunch will not be provided.

Registration is required and can be completed online at www.register-ed.com/programs/idaho.

Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge plans tree potting events

Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge is looking for volunteers for several tree potting events next month.

The refuge said in a news release that it would host the single-day potting sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning April 9. Volunteers will help pot a number of tree species, including cottonwoods, aspens and hawthorns. Once the trees are rooted, they’ll be planted as part of restoration projects on the refuge and on private lands through the Partners for Fish and Wildlife program.

Plantings typically happen in the fall, according to the release. Over the years, the effort has resulted in the planting of thousands of trees in Spokane County.

The potting events are open to all ages. Large groups can be accommodated with advance notice. The refuge asks that volunteers wear appropriate clothing – long pants, close toed shoes – and provide their own food and water.

For more information or to RSVP for one of the sessions, contact Joshua Contois, the refuge’s visitor services manager, at joshua_contois@fws.gov or (509)-559-3034.