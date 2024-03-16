50 years ago in Expo history: Once seen as a longshot, the fair seemed to have fully arrived in terms of public perception

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review editorial page said that the last cloud of “uncertainty” about Expo ’74 “seems to be lifting.”

The editors were referring to 1974’s gasoline shortage, which had caused long lines at gas stations and travel disruptions.

“From a sometimes rocky beginning, Spokane’s Expo ’74 has emerged with startling suddenness into much smoother water,” the editors wrote. “The current outlook is for a greatly reduced problem this summer with respect to the supply of motor fuel.”

The result? Unbridled optimism.

“Concerning Expo at this stage, there seldom is heard a discouraging word,” the editorial said. “This is remarkably different from what it was a year or more ago, both at home and away. The critics appear to be overawed by what has been accomplished and what is obviously developing.”

From 100 years ago: Hillyard annexation proponents dropped their demand for a recount, even though the annexation proposal lost by only five votes.

Now, the “annexationists” had a new plan. They planned to put annexation on the ballot again within a year, or maybe even sooner if the law allowed. They were convinced it would win on a second vote.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1882: U.S. Senate ratifies the Geneva Convention of 1864, legitimatizing the International Red Cross and the American Red Cross.

1935: Adolf Hitler orders German rearmament in violation of the Treaty of Versailles.

1968: Robert F. Kennedy announces presidential campaign.