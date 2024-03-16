WSU set to host NCAA Tournament selection show watch party on Sunday

LAS VEGAS – For the first time in more than a decade, Washington State is going dancing, and the Cougars are ready to celebrate.

WSU is hosting an NCAA Tournament selection show watch party Sunday at Pullman’s Beasley Coliseum, where doors will open to the general public at 1:45 p.m., with preshow programming beginning at 2:30 . The selection show begins at 3 .

Light refreshments and popcorn will be provided, while supplies last.

WSU, which bowed out of the Pac-12 Tournament with a 58-52 loss to Colorado in Friday’s semifinals, is a lock for the national tournament.

The Cougs entered that game projected as around a No. 6 or 7 seed, which will likely take a hit with the setback.