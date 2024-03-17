March Madness: Seth Davis predicts ‘McNeese over Gonzaga,’ ‘Samford takes down Kansas’

Mark Heim Tribune News Service

Seth Davis had a hot take during CBS’ Selection Sunday as the NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed.

Bucky McMillan and his Samford Bulldogs (29-5) earned the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Kansas (22-10) on Thursday in Salt Lake City in the Midwest Region.

Davis predicts a Bulldog upset. March Madness indeed.

“This is the part where I light myself on fire,” Davis said during the broadcast. “I got McNeese over Gonzaga. And, you ready? Samford takes down Kansas. You mentioned the injuries to Kansas. They are already not a deep team. Samford is an up-and-down team. They play 10 guys, and the game is in Salt Lake City where altitude is a factor.”

Achor Achor had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jermaine Marshall scored 23 and top-seeded Samford held off seventh-seeded East Tennessee State 76-69 to win the Southern Conference tournament championship on Monday night and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Samford coach Bucky McMillan, who had never coached above the high school level, has the Bulldogs dancing four years after taking over the 321st ranked program. Samford is making its first trip to the Big Dance since 2000 and just its third overall.