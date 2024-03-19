Aaron Taylor-Johnson reportedly offered the role of James Bond

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Buff British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly been offered the chance — and role — of a lifetime: James Bond.

The “Bullet Train” star, 33, was “formally offered the job” of playing the suave spy, according to multiple outlets. It’s unclear whether he’s accepted the license to kill

Representatives for Taylor-Johnson and Eon Productions, which produces the franchise, did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

While Eon told BBC News they don’t comment on speculation, a production source slammed the report.

There is, that insider says, “no truth to the rumors,” though word on the street has long had Taylor-Johnson in the running to take over 007 from Daniel Craig, who departed the franchise with 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Others believed to be in contention for the coveted role have included Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, James Norton, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Damson Idris and the lone American of the reported contenders, Captain America himself: Chris Evans.

Two-time BAFTA nominee Taylor-Johnson broke through playing a young John Lennon in “Nowhere Boy,” directed by his now-wife Sam Taylor-Johnson. He’s had his fair share of experience in both playing heartthrobs and in the action realm.

Taylor-Johnson became widely known through starring in “Kick-Ass,” and its sequel. He has since checked both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Christopher Nolan movies off the ol’ actors’ bucket list, playing Pietro “Quicksilver” Maximoff in “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” and Ives in “Tenet,” respectively.