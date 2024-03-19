Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Courtland L. Kessinger and Macy L. Paschall, both of Veradale.

Nathan A.L. Moore and Ashley M. Pierre, both of Spokane.

Travis R. Miller and Drew E. Verburg, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Jerrad D. Coons and Laura E. Hall, both of Spokane.

Ryan Bjorn and Janel M. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Thaishaun J.A. Hunter and Kiely J. Dopkins, both of Spokane.

William G. Wuertzer and Stephanie L. Metzger, both Canandaigua, New York.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jaedyn Harwell v. Madysen Hoy, seeking damages for injuries in a motor vehicle collision.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Ronnie L. Berry, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Keyonna M. Caldwell, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Kerry Flott, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Ariyona M. Hinton, complaint for property damages.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. William D. Kullberg, complaint for damages.

Kimberly Jeske v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, et al., complaint for breach of contract: uninsured motorist coverage.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blaney, Molly E. and Dehmer, Alexander J.

Markwith, Cole L.W. and Emily L.

Roberts, Krysta and Niklas

Armstead, Nicole A. and Zachary T.

Gonzales, Geoffrey and Heather

Hubbard, Cory R. and Shaye N.K.

Attieh, Thaer N. and Saloum, Fatema M.

Tuininga, Destiny M. and Jacob A.

Watkins, Liliana M. and Gardenhire, Devin J.

Powell, Nichole M. and Jacob J.

Maddux-Visco, Donna C. and Visco, Robert Z.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kelii S. Pawlowicz, 36; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree malicious mischief.

Joseph D. Logue, 41; 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Fran Anunar, 20; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and two counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Anthony L. Haines, 36; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative with 172 days credit for time served, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nikki L. Devereaux, 32; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Corbin W. Finigan, 29; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

John D. Humbird, 24; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Brionna N. Ketchum, 31; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christopher B. Lewis, 34; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and false statement to a public servant.

Rheanna I. Meneses, 32; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Adrian S. Ramos, 41; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Vonne A. Renkert-Schafer, 33; six days in jail, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Nancy A. Sandoval Zuniga, 30; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Johnathon L. Stapleton, 27; 46 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.