Difference makers: Jaylen Wells, Isaac Jones pace WSU in win over Drake

JAYLEN WELLS

Wells’ catch-and-shoot ability, allowing WSU to escape wayward possessions by tossing him the ball, was critical in Thursday’s game. Wells totaled 17 points, including a 3-for-4 outing on 3-pointers, providing the scoring punch the Cougars needed. Early on, he got to his spot for a midrange jumper, then he followed with three 3-pointers to keep the Cougs in it, including sticking back his own miss early in the second half.

ISAAC JONES

Jones totaled 20 points, including 11 in the second half, helping WSU break out of the offensive fog it played through almost the entire game. He made 6 of 13 from the field, hit 8 of 12 free throws and he added 11 rebounds. Jones got his the way he usually does – by attacking the rim, especially when Drake bruiser Darnell Brodie was out of the game.

Key moment

With a shade more than 2 minutes to play, Jones went to the rim and attacked Brodie. After a couple of attempts, getting his own rebounds, Jones corralled the ball and drew a foul on Brodie, his fifth, disqualifying him from the game.

With that, Jones went to the line and tied the game at 58. WSU couldn’t capitalize immediately – Drake answered by getting to the free-throw line and retaking the lead 59-58 – but it did open the door for the Cougs to get in a better rhythm on offense. On their next trip, Isaiah Watts gave WSU the lead with a wing 3-pointer, perhaps the biggest shot of his life.