Feds release North Cascades grizzly bear analysis; decision to come “in the weeks ahead”

The federal government announced on Thursday how it wants to return grizzly bears to the Washington portion of the North Cascades, but the plan stopped short of giving the concept final authorization.

Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service on Thursday released their final analysis of options for bringing the bruins back to the Cascades.

The document, which runs more than 400 pages, proposes releasing up to seven grizzlies per year in the North Cascades Recovery Zone until the population reaches a cap of 25 bears. It also calls for pairing reintroduction efforts with a rule designating the population as “experimental,” which is meant to give wildlife officials more options for killing or relocating bears that have run-ins with people and livestock.

But the agencies were careful to say that the document released Thursday doesn’t represent a final decision. In a news release, officials wrote that they expect to issue a decision “in the weeks ahead.”

Thursday’s announcement represents the latest milestone in the push to bring grizzlies back to the mountains between Snoqualmie Pass and the Canadian border, where there hasn’t been a confirmed sighting of the large carnivores in more than two decades.

The Fish and Wildlife Service estimates there were as many as 50,000 grizzlies spread across 18 western states before 1800. White settlers viewed the bears as threats, however, and through government-sponsored eradication efforts the animals were shot, poisoned and trapped.

Their numbers had dwindled into the hundreds in the Lower 48 states when the bears were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1975.

Conservation efforts have brought those numbers up, and there are now roughly 2,000 of the bruins in the Lower 48. Most of those bears are in and around Glacier and Yellowstone national parks, with two smaller populations in far Northwest Montana, North Idaho and Northeast Washington.

Yet in the North Cascades, the Fish and Wildlife Service considers grizzlies “functionally extirpated.” The last confirmed grizzly sighting in the U.S. portion of the range came in 1996. On the British Columbia side of the border, there has been just one confirmed grizzly sighting in the range in the past 10 years.

This is the second time in the past decade that the two federal agencies have looked at reintroduction. A previous effort began under the Obama administration in 2015 but was scuttled in 2020 under the Trump Administration.

In 2022, the agencies revived the process. Drafts of the environmental analysis and a rule that would designate the population as “nonessential experimental” were released for public comment last fall.

More than 12,000 comments were received by the end of the comment period in November.

Conservationists and grizzly advocates have cheered the prospect of reintroduction, seeing it as a way to restore a missing piece of the ecosystem. Meanwhile, opponents have raised concerns that the bears could pose a threat to humans and livestock.

This story will be updated.