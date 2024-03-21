Key matchup: Eastern Washington post players must contain Oregon State’s Raegan Beers

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

An All-Pac-12 selection this year, Oregon State’s Raegan Beers scored at least 20 points in 11 different games this season while recording 15 double-doubles. In two Pac-12 Tournament games she made 19 of 32 shots and had four blocks and three steals. She is one reason why the Beavers ranked third in the Pac-12 in shooting (46.2%).

Eastern Washington was the stingiest defense in the Big Sky in scoring (55.6 points allowed per game) and shooting percentage allowed (36.5%), but the Eagles rarely saw post players like Beers. It isn’t often that Beers gets in foul trouble, but it has happened: Seven times she’s had four fouls, and in one of those games she fouled out.

But if Beers can move freely inside against the Eagles in Friday’s NCAA Tournament game – and if she can occasionally kick it out to her teammates, who have made 241 3s this year, fourth-most in the Pac-12 – it could make for a difficult evening for the Eagles.

Control her, though, and the Eagles could limit the Beavers enough offensively for their own scorers to find the lanes and the space to keep up.