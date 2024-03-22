Government on track to shut down as Senate GOP slows spending bill

By Catie Edmondson New York Times

WASHINGTON – Funding for more than half the government was on track to lapse early Saturday morning in what was expected to be a brief partial shutdown over the weekend, after Republican senators refused to allow quick passage of a $1.2 trillion spending bill that the House approved earlier Friday.

A partial government shutdown would cap an extraordinary day on Capitol Hill that began with a big bipartisan vote to speed the measure through the House, which set off a conservative revolt and prompted one Republican to threaten a bid to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., from his post.

The bipartisan legislation ran into similar resistance among Republicans in the Senate, where leaders haggled late into Friday evening over GOP demands to hold a series of politically charged votes on proposed changes. As a midnight deadline to fund the government drew closer, it appeared increasingly unlikely that the Senate would act in time to avert a funding lapse.

Lawmakers were expected to resolve their differences in time for a final vote Sunday, and federal budget officials have signaled that a brief weekend funding disruption would not have much impact. But the delay underscored the difficulties that have plagued spending negotiations from the beginning, and was a fitting coda to an excruciating set of talks that are on track to fund the government six months behind schedule.

Earlier Friday, in a 286-134 vote that came down to the wire in the House as leaders scrounged for the two-thirds majority needed for passage, Democrats rallied to provide the support to overcome a furious swell of opposition by conservative Republicans.

Infuriated by the bipartisan spending agreement, the hard right balked, and as the vote was still ongoing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began the process of calling for a vote to oust Johnson.

Greene told reporters on the House steps minutes after the vote that she would not seek an immediate vote on his removal, but had begun the process as a “warning” because his actions were a “betrayal.”

“This was our leverage,” Greene said of spending legislation. “This is our chance to secure the border, and he didn’t do it. And now this funding bill passed without the majority of the majority.”

The 1,012-page legislation, which lumped six spending bills into one package, faced an uphill climb in the House after ultraconservatives revolted over the measure. They delivered a series of incensed speeches from the floor that accused Johnson of negotiating legislation that amounted to an “atrocious attack on the American people,” as Greene put it.

No other Republican has said publicly that they would support ousting Johnson, and Democrats have signaled in recent weeks that they might be inclined to help protect him should he face a GOP threat to his post.

But the bill’s passage came at a steep political price for Johnson, who was forced to violate an unwritten but sacrosanct rule among House Republicans that Greene alluded to against bringing up legislation that cannot draw support from a majority of their members. Just 101 Republicans, fewer than half, supported it.

That left it to Democrats to again supply the bulk of the votes to push the bill through the House.

“Once again, it’s going to be House Democrats that carry necessary legislation for the American people to the finish line,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader, told reporters at the Capitol before the vote.

Republicans won the inclusion of a number of provisions in the spending package, including funding for 2,000 new Border Patrol agents, additional detention beds run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a provision cutting off aid to the main U.N. agency that provides assistance to Palestinians. It also increases funding for technology at the southern border by about 25%, while cutting funding for the State Department and foreign aid programs by roughly 6%.

“House Republicans achieved conservative policy wins, rejected extreme Democrat proposals and imposed substantial cuts while significantly strengthening national defense,” Johnson said in a statement after the vote. “The process was also an important step in breaking the omnibus muscle memory and represents the best achievable outcome in a divided government.”

Yet conservatives said the legislation was insufficiently conservative, citing the $1.2 trillion price tag. They were particularly infuriated to see $200 million in fresh funding for the new FBI headquarters in Maryland, as well as earmarked funding requested by senators for LGBTQ+ centers.

“We got rid of all our poison riders, and Schumer wouldn’t agree to take away their poisonous earmarks,” said Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. Aderholt, chair of the Appropriations subcommittee overseeing labor and health programs, opposed the legislation.

Before the vote Friday morning, Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., had fumed that the bill was “chock-full of crap” and urged Johnson to be more combative in negotiations with Democrats.

“Doggone it, fight!” Biggs said. “This is capitulation; this is surrender.”

Democrats secured a combined $1 billion in new funding for federal child care and education programs, and a $120 million increase in funding for cancer research.

“This legislation does not have everything either side may have wanted,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. “But I am satisfied that many of the extreme cuts and the policies proposed by House Republicans were rejected.”

Standing on the House floor minutes later, Biggs ruefully agreed with DeLauro’s assessment.

“And yet somehow Republicans are going to vote for that?” he said. “That’s outrageous. She’s right, though: She got the spending. She killed the riders.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.