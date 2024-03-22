Stellantis cutting white-collar engineering, tech employees

By Luke Ramseth The Detroit News The Detroit News

Stellantis NA said Friday that it’s making staffing cuts to its engineering, technology and software divisions.

The automaker said the layoffs – 400 white-collar employees – will affect about 2% of workers in those divisions in the U.S.

“As the auto industry continues to face unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures around the world, Stellantis continues to make the appropriate structural decisions across the enterprise to improve efficiency and optimize our cost structure,” a statement sent by Stellantis spokesperson Jodi Tinson said.

The statement added those laid off would get a “comprehensive separation package and transition assistance.”

The company, maker of Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge, said the cuts were about protecting a “competitive advantage” amid the electric vehicle transition, and as the company aims to cut its carbon footprint by half by 2030, and fully by 2038. Stellantis is rolling out its first EVs in the United States this spring.

The statement said the layoffs would take effect March 31.