WA drivers are running out of time to switch out their studded tires. Here’s the deadline

By Karlee Van De Venter</p><p>Tri-City Herald</p><p>

It’s that time of year again for Washington state drivers: Before April 1, people with studded tires on their vehicles must replace them with regular tires.

The last day to make the switch, which protects Washington state roads from damage, is March 31. If you don’t replace your tires by then, you could be fined $137.

Since the last legal day for studded tires falls on Easter Sunday this year, the Washington State Department of Transportation is recommending drivers get their tires changed early.

Studded tires are driven in harsh winter conditions to provide extra traction against the perils of snow and ice.

Some research suggests that studded tires help drivers stop faster and give them more control. Winter season tires typically have small, light metal spikes staggered along the tread.

In Washington state, studded tires are legal between November 1 and March 31. Outside those dates, the Washington State Patrol can ticket drivers with studded tires, even if it’s visitors from out of the state.

The Washington Department of Transportation can extend the deadline as necessary, such as in the case of an expected off-season heavy snow or ice storm.

Studded tires can damage roads when left on longer than necessary. Drivers using studded tires in dry conditions need more distance to stop than other drivers.

“We know that studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter and also damage city and county roads,” James Morin, WSDOT Maintenance Operations Manager, said in a news release. “We urge travelers to explore all their traction options, including non-stud, winter-tread tires which are different from all-season tires. These tires are legal year-round and don’t damage our highways.”

Switching out winter tires

What kinds of tires are acceptable when it’s warm?

When temperatures reach the high 40s, professionals recommend switching out winter tires for regular-season tires, including summer, all-season and all-weather tires.

Different tires have different materials, treads and optimal uses. The best tires will depend on your car and your needs. Reach out to your auto shop to see what they recommend.

For mountain travel, approved traction tires and carry chains are approved outside of studded tire season.

Most auto shops offer tire-changing services. You can bring your additional set of tires to be swapped out, or purchase new tires, depending on your needs.

De-studding options in WA: Having tire studs professionally removed generally costs under $30 per tire but will depend on your car, tire and shop selection.

Some shops don’t offer this service – referred to as de-studding. Call the shop in advance to make sure.

De-studding isn’t widely offered because it’s not recommended on Washington roads. When the studs are removed, you’re still left with winter tires.

The material is made for colder temperatures and will wear down quicker if used when it’s warm, according to professionals at several shops.

Instead, it’s recommended you use all-season tires or switch out your winter tires, not just the studs. And once you remove the studs from tires, studs cannot be installed in the tires again.

Most Les Schwab locations offer de-studding service, while Firestone and Jiffy Lube do not.

Les Schwab said it takes two professionals about 90 minutes to two hours to de-stud one car.

This story was originally published March 22, 2024, 11:04 AM.