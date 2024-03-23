Difference makers: Ben Gregg comes up with timely plays in Gonzaga’s win over Kansas

BEN GREGG

This is a tough call with only two spots for difference makers. We’ll go with Ben Gregg, who wasn’t GU’s highest scorer, but he was high on the list of with timely baskets and passes. Gregg had nine points (4 of 4 from the field, 1 of 1 on 3s) and five rebounds in the first half. The junior forward, already battling an ankle injury, limped to the bench after a Kansas player rolled into his leg. He returned and quickly connected on a 3-pointer. He finished with 15 points, didn’t miss a shot from the field, hauled down nine boards and swatted two shots.

RYAN NEMBHARD

Another tough decision with Anton Watson putting up big numbers, but Nembhard expertly directed Gonzaga’s offense. The junior guard had nine assists, several taking advantage of Kansas center Hunter Dickinson in ball-screen actions, by halftime. Nembhard’s shot wasn’t falling (1 of 6) but he racked up 12 assists to reach 236 for his career and eclipse Josh Perkins’ single-season record of 234. He added five points and five rebounds.

TURNING POINT

Can we just go with the entire second half? Gonzaga, as it did to open the game, was white hot for nearly all of the second half. The Zags scored 20 of the first 22 points of the half to storm in front 63-49. All five starters contributed as GU erased the Jayhawks’ 47-43 lead. Nolan Hickman scored five points, Graham Ike hit from 8 feet, Watson dunked home a Gregg pass and Nembhard scored his first field goal and fed Ike for a bucket.

Gonzaga kept rolling with Nembhard’s two free throws pushing the lead to 80-53 – and a 37-9 advantage in the second half.