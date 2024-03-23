Difference makers: Yvonne Ejim powers Gonzaga past UC Irvine

YVONNE EJIM

It took Ejim a bit to adjust to the contact UC Irvine players were applying, but once she got going, the Anteaters didn’t have an answer. She finished with a double-double, scoring 25 points on 12-of-23 shooting from the field and grabbing 14 rebounds with four assists. She now holds the record for most GU field goals made in a season.

KAYLEIGH TRUONG

Truong survived committing two fouls in the first 3 minutes of the game. She managed her fouls the rest of the game, finishing with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga switched to a 1-2-2 zone defense early in second quarter, forcing four turnovers that sparked the Zags’ offense. From that point, UC Irvine couldn’t sustain much offense. The zone was the primary reason for Gonzaga’s hot start to the second half, too. The Zags survived the Anteaters’ best punches in the first half and pulled away in the final 20 minutes.