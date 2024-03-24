San Diego State throttles Yale 85-57 at the Arena, sets up NCAA title-game rematch with UConn

By Jim Allen The Spokesman-Review

Bigger obstacles lie ahead for San Diego State, but so far nothing has stopped Aztec forward Jaedon LeDee.

The 6-foot-9 LeDee led SDSU to a dominant 85-57 win over Yale on Sunday at the Arena, pouring in 26 points as the Aztecs advanced to the Sweet 16.

It was a weekend of superlatives for LeDee, a probable NBA draft pick.

In a first-round win over UAB on Friday, his 32 points were the most by an Aztec in NCAA Tournament history. On Sunday, LeDee became SDSU’s single-season scoring leader.

The win sends the Aztecs (26-10) to the East Regional in Boston, where they will face defending NCAA champion UConn – the program that denied them a title last April. Earlier Sunday, top-seeded Huskies advanced with a 75-58 win over Northwestern.

LeDee made an impact from the opening tip against Yale, scoring 10 points in the first five minutes and even draining a pair of 3-pointers as SDSU took an early 13-3 lead.

Reserve Miles Bird made a 3 in transition to SDSU its biggest lead to that point, 24-12 with nine minutes left in the half.

The lead hit 20 after guard Darrion Trammell hit a trio of free throws with six minutes left in the half. Trammell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The advantage grew from there in a dominant first half, which ended with the Aztecs up 45-21.

For the half, SDSU shot 52% (15 for 29) from the field and almost as well (7-for-15, or 47%) from long range. The Aztecs also dominated on the board, 23-12, and committed just three turnovers.

By then, LeDee had seven rebounds and 17 points, only four fewer than the Yale team. At intermission, shooting 32% from the field. Guard John Poulakidas, who had 28 points against Auburn, was scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting.

Yale (23-10) overcame a late 10-point deficit in Friday’s win over Auburn but struggled to chip away at a 24-point chasm against SDSU.

The Bulldogs got their first back-to-back buckets early in the second half to trim the lead to 21, but LeDee punctuated another SDSU run with a transition slam that made it 61-38 with 13:38 to play.

LeDee finally went to the bench for good with 7½ minutes left and the Aztecs leading 71-45. He finished with nine rebounds.

Bez Embeng had 12 points and Matt Knowling 11 to lead Yale.