Providence moves sleep clinic to St. Luke’s, expands capacity amid patient backlog

Providence Health Care’s comprehensive sleep clinic is moving and expanding in an effort to relieve a backlog of patients.

The center first opened in 2001 at Holy Family Hospital and moved this week to St. Luke’s Rehabilitation Medical Center. The increase of five to 12 beds will reduce the facility’s waiting list, which often takes a year or more.

The most common conditions treated at the center is sleep apnea, a condition where breathing becomes obstructed overnight, and narcolepsy, which can cause sudden bouts of sleep during the day. The center conducts sleep studies where patients stay overnight at the hospital and have their sleeping patterns observed. To treat narcolepsy, sleep patterns also are observed during the daytime. The data collected is used for treatment plans.

The expanded capacity at St. Luke’s also has allowed the new facility three rooms dedicated to pediatric patients from 18 weeks to 18 years old. Center Director Dr. David Ramey said the treatment for young children can be different for adults. Issues like sleep apnea can often be cured through surgery for children, while adult treatment is more focused on mitigation of the condition.

“Sleep is important for all of us at all ages. And I think how we view sleep changes depending on our age and where we are in our lives. But parents can instill in their children at a young age to have good routines and good sleep habits for the rest of their life,” he said.

Expansion of the sleep clinic was funded through $1.5 million of donations to Providence Inland Northwest Foundation.

“If you’re concerned about not getting enough sleep or staying asleep or you’re sleeping during the day, the first step will be to have a discussion with your primary physician,” Ramey said. “First step with us would be a consultation, and then we decide whether a sleep study would be necessary,” Ramey said.

Average wait times at the previous facility were between seven and eight months from a referral to an initial evaluation and then another five months before a sleep study could be conducted. With the expanded services of the new center, Ramey hopes they can “get those numbers down.”