New on DVD: Get to bottom of mystery with ‘Inside Man’

Tribune News Service

A limited series from British writer Steven Moffat tops the DVD releases for the week of April 2.

“Inside Man”: A death row inmate (Stanley Tucci) lends his sinister expertise to help solve a missing persons case across the pond in this four-part thriller. With David Tennant.

ALSO NEW ON DVD APRIL 2

“Easter Bloody Easter”: Horror springs eternal in this flick that finds a murderous jackalope rampaging through a small town.

“AIMEE: The Visitor”: Sci-fi thriller in which a hacker unlocks an AI program that takes the form of an alluring woman poses and quickly learns it’s not to be trifled with.

“Lancaster”: This documentary film explores the role of the titular British bomber in World War II.

“Baby Assassins 2”: After being suspended from their agency due to a rules violation, two teen girls who also happen to be highly skilled assassins find themselves targeted by ambitious rivals in this Japanese action comedy.

“La haine”: French director Mathieu Kassovitz’s 1995 drama about a day in the life of three marginalized youths in suburban Paris enjoys a new 4K digital master from the Criterion Collection.

OUT ON DIGITAL HD APRIL 2

“Snack Shack”: Teen comedy concerning two friends who take over the municipal pool’s concession stand, making for a memorable 1991 summer.