Notice something different about the sign on Sacred Heart hospital? Providence in the final stages of a rebrand

While driving through downtown this week, you may have noticed something strange about the sign on Sacred Heart hospital. As part of a rebrand that includes updating the sign, varying letters may have been missing from Spokane’s flagship hospital, depending on the day.

The Providence health system has hospitals across seven states, and each had different names, logos and colors. Beginning in 2021, all Providence hospitals began to rebrand with the “Providence” name and the St. Joseph Cross logo. Updating Sacred Heart’s sign across its building is one of the final steps of a rebrand that began years earlier.

“The brand change unifies our family of organizations under one easily identifiable brand that everyone – from patients and families to caregivers (employees) and volunteers – recognizes and trusts. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital is in the process of getting new signage as part of this exciting initiative,” Providence said in a statement.

Installation of the new signs began last summer and is expected to end soon this spring. Providence hired Jones Sign and Bouten Construction for the project.

According to the organization’s statement, having the Providence brand associated with all its hospitals will prevent confusion as patients travel to different Providence hospitals for their care.

“One simple unified brand helps unify the many hospitals and clinics across our system. If you are traveling to California, New Mexico, Texas, Western Washington, Oregon or Montana, you will eventually see our common brand proudly displayed at the top of most buildings,” the statement reads.

As part of the brand unification, the only facilities whose names have changed include the Providence Outpatient Health Center, which was formerly the Sacred Heart Doctor’s Building, and the Providence McClellan Health Center, which was formerly the Providence Medical Center Building.