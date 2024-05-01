Washington opens public comment on cougar proposal

Washington officials are looking for public input on their proposal for new cougar hunting regulations.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday that it is taking public comment on a rule that would set new dates for cougar hunting seasons and cap the number of the big cats that can be killed.

Under the rule, cougar season would run from Sept. 1 to March 31 each year. Harvest would be capped at 13% of the estimated population in each management unit based on statewide density.

Management kills meant to protect livestock or public safety would count toward the cap.

But in areas where those control efforts exceed the cap before the season opens, the cap would be increased to 20%.

The proposal was drafted after the Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to direct the agency to draft the rule in response to a petition seeking new rules for black bear and cougar hunting.

The petition came from conservation groups who argued that the state’s existing season structure and method for limiting kills allowed too many cougars to be killed.

Under current rules, the cougar season runs in two parts – from September to December, and from January to April if quotas allow. Management kills don’t count toward the quotas, and cats that are under two years old aren’t included in the limits.

The commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal when it meets in Vancouver on June 21 and 22. Verbal public comment will be taken at that meeting.

Until then, WDFW will accept public comment electronically, by phone and through the mail. The proposed rule and information on commenting are available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/regulations/development/cougar-hunting-seasons.