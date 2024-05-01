Updated Wed., May 1, 2024 at 5:26 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Victor W. Privratsky, of Lebanon, Oregon and Wanda L. Hutchinson, of Clayton.

Alexander A. Looper and Channa A. Olson, both of Spokane.

Chandler J. Shannon and Paige K. Ford, both of Spokane.

Gabriel J. Tesch, of Mica and Farrell B. Sessler, of Prosser.

Jordan C. Casady, of Spokane and Naomi L. Hertz, of Deer Park.

Samuel J. Hart and Lonnie S. Weis, both of Spokane.

Paul A. Bland and Nikki D. Ruhl, both of Spokane Valley.

Pavlo Kushnir, of Spokane Valley and Inna Harbar, of Federal Way.

Austin L. Weatherspoon and Ann M. Woodard, both of Cheney.

Connor W. Snell, of Spokane and Klara I. Lawrence, of Newport.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Idaho Central Credit Union v. Anthony Griffey, money claimed owed.

JCZ Real Estate Investment LLC v. Victor Miranda, et al., restitution of premises.

Taryn Shoemaker v. Alan K. Hill, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Jack Martinez v. Michelle McCallum, et al., restitution of premises.

Vicki Mangum v. Melvin Keeney, et al., restitution of premises.

Northcliff Terrace Apartments LLC v. Tessa Shaw, restitution of premises.

Richard Kuder Trustee of the Nelson Kuder Living Trust v. Ren Tollison, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Heather M. Swank, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Isabella Scott, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Amanda Francis, et al., restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Zackary Evans, restitution of premises.

Lance G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Dyenna L. Rebish, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Barbara C. Dean, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. Annabell M. Church, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Cameron Soheili, restitution of premises.

Real Vantage LLC v. Jacob W. Mullen, restitution of premises.

Hillyard Plaza v. Kelly Frazier, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Kayla Cummings, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Brett Hart, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Jeffery Price, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Saeideh Shahabi, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Mayorov, Eugene A. and Inna V.

Ridley-Stevens, Loren S. and Luna, Michelle A.

Heebink, Emily M. and Paul E.

Ludlam, Jessica and Travis

Hernandez, Jonathan and Marissa

Murphy, Kyndal R. and Lagrimanta, Frank M. III

Vigil, Renee and Charles

Semtner, Justin F.C. and Deanna M.

Shute, Tony A. and Shute-Peltier, Robin

Deblieck, Heather and Garisha G.L.

Lawrence, Christopher S. and Chase S.

Van Voorhis, Peter G. and Misty J.

Shepard, Brandon S. and Catherine W.

Bos, Rebecca M. and Ty M.

Rogers, Ahkeem and Tiffany

Lopez, Lisa R. and Raymond, Jr.

Hollingbery, Kristin R. and Sime, Eric J.

Mahaffey, Krystal R. and Walsh, Matthew J.

Escobedo, Maria and Uriel R. III

Satterlee, Ransom H. and Abbott, Noah A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Christopher Bacon, 27; $340 restitution, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree robbery.

Sean J. Starrett, 35; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor-vehicle without permission, attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree theft.

Hunter-Reve S. Bercot, 22; 41 months in prison and 41 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation and third-degree rape of a child.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Mariah M. Williams, 30; 95 days in jail with 95 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Corina R. Miller, 26; 157 days in jail with 157 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Mary C. Spencer, 31; 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner.

Andalee L. Andrew, 30; 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Blue Starr T.R.R. McNeal, 24; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Isaac A. Ott, 23; 479.5 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault, first-degree malicious mischief and three counts of drive-by shooting.

Samuel S. Allman, 36; $2,143.84 in restitution,15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jon M. Harris, 21; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Torin Harrington, 44; 72 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree assault – domestic violence.

Heather F. Vorenkamp, 44; 19 days in jail with 19 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Krystal C. Arlt, 39; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Robyn A. Henderson, 40; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Caden M. Maxwell, 20; $200 fine, 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kyle J. Runge, 27; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Michael S. Wood, 61; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.