A photo taken of the first recording of a college baseball game! Several players play ball, under the foreground of a large camera recording them. The header caption over the image reads 'Coming to you live'

Columbia College

By Charles Apple

Nineteen thirty-nine was a big, big year if you were a sports fan, you lived in New York City and you owned one of the primitive TV sets that were available at the time. Five sports made their live television debut over a 10-month period from May 1939 to February 1940.

First College Baseball Game

May 17, 1939

Columbia University

Location: Baker Field, Columbia University

Announcer: Bill Stern

Princeton 2, Columbia 1

Experimental New York television station W2XBS — which would later become WNBC-TV — broadcast the second game of a Columbia-Princeton doubleheader to the 400 or so TV sets in the New York area capable of receiving the signal from antenna placed atop the Empire State Building. Only one camera was used, which was placed on a 12-foot-tall platform on the third-base side of home plate. The experiment cost NBC $3,000 and was declared a huge success.

First Major League Baseball Game

Aug. 26, 1939

A close up photo of a large camera hanging over the Baseball dugout and recording a game.55
Major League Baseball

Location: Ebbets Field

Announcer: Red Barber

Cincinnati Reds 5, Brooklyn Dodgers 2

A little more than three months later, W2XBS tried it again — this time at Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for the first game of a doubleheader between the Dodgers and the Reds. Dodgers general manager Larry MacPhail demanded a fee for his team’s participation in the telecast: A TV set to be installed in the press room so he and his friends could watch. The Reds’ Bucky Walters pitched a two-hit game and scored a run himself in the eighth inning, when the Reds scored all five runs.

First College Football Game

Sept. 30, 1939

A photo from the period depicting a camera crow recording a set of footballers right as the game starts, with a modest crowd in the stands.
Fordham University

Location: Triborough Stadium, Randall's Island

Announcer: Bill Stern

Fordham 34, Waynesburg College 7

A month after that broadcast, it was college football’s turn. Fordham — the preseason pick to win that year’s national championship — hosted what was considered a patsy team: Waynesburg College. Waynesburg surprised Fordham, however, by scoring first. However, the New York Times reported, “The Rams had the televised game well in hand by halftime.” W2XBS used two iconoscope cameras: One at field level and one atop a raised platform near the 10- or 15-yard line.

First NFL Game

Oct. 22, 1939

A close up of a camera operator operating a complex tri-lensed camera of the 30s and recording a sports field.
Sports Video Group

Location: Ebbets Field

Announcer: Allen "Skip" Walz

Brooklyn Dodgers 23, Philadelphia Eagles 14

Flash-forward three weeks and a day and back to Ebbets Field. The game was broadcast by W2XBS once again, and also on W2XCW in Schenectady. The latter is now WRGB, a CBS affiliate. Again, two cameras were used. “I’d sit with my chin on the rail in the mezzanine with the camera over my shoulder,” announcer “Skip” Walz told the Football Hall of Fame. “I did my own spotting and when the play moved up and down the field on punts or kickoffs, I’d point to tell the cameraman what I’d be talking about.”

First College Basketball Game

Feb. 28, 1940

A poor quality photo showing a camera up in the press box of Fordham university, recording an active basketball game.
Fordham University

Location: Madison Square Garden

Pittsburgh 57, Fordham 37

This game — a bit of a blowout — was the first of a doubleheader that day. The Fordham University student newspaper didn’t even write about the game. The second game featured No. 1-ranked New York University defeating Georgetown 50-27. Basketball was much slower to catch the television bandwagon. The DuMont network began regularly broadcasting NBA games in 1953. The first nationally televised college basketball game was Houston vs. UCLA in 1968 in the Astrodome.

Other Sports Broadcasting Firsts

First Voice Broadcast of a Sporting Event

April 11, 1921 - Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates 8, Philadelphia Philies 5

Announcer: Harold W. Arlin

KDKA

First Voice Broadcast of a Football Game

Oct. 8, 1921 - College Football

Pittsburgh 21, West Virginia 13

Announcer: Harold W. Arlin

KDKA

First Televised Hockey Game

Feb. 25, 1940 - NHL

New York Rangers 6, Montreal Canadiens 2

W2XBS

First Sports Event Televised in Color

July 14, 1951 - Horse Racing

The Molly Pitcher Handicap, Oceanport N.J.

CBS

First Nationally Televised Sports Event

Sept. 29, 1951 - College Football

Duke 19, Pittsburgh 14

NBC

First Nationally Televised Pro Sports Event

October 1951 - World Series

New York Yankees 4, New York Giants 2

NBC

This edition of Further Review was adapted for the web by Zak Curley.