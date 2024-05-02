Woodland School District prepares to cut staff due to previous levy failures

By Minka Atkinson (Longview) Daily News

With a gap in the budget of just under $3 million thanks to last year’s failed levy and the end of federal COVID-19 relief funds, the Woodland School Board is working to determine what cuts will need to be made for the 2024-25 school year.

The board adopted a resolution last week recommending the district restore the athletics program but cut a number of staff positions. Parents questioned if music would be cut, but the district has since said no.

“None of us wants to be in the position we are, but we are where we are,” Superintendent Michael Green said during the April 25 meeting. “It is a difficult place and some tough decisions have been made.”

Voters approved a new district levy in February, but until it begins being collected in 2025, the schools remain in a tough spot financially.

The district lost about $3 million in funding for the 2023-24 school year budget due to the levy failure and cut high school C sports, middle school sports and all sports transportation, as well as staff and a dual language program.

A further $1.6 million reduction is expected for the 2024-25 school year, as the district will lose access to emergency federal funds issued during the COVID-19 pandemic that it had been using to mitigate some of the effect of the levy loss.

Last week’s resolution recommends cutting five employees and reassigning five others to different locations or positions. This is less than would have been necessary otherwise thanks to a high turnover leaving positions open, Green said. According to the resolution, 13 employees have resigned, retired or gone on leave over the past school year. The district could save money by not filling those positions for next year.

Although it would add an extra expense, the district is committed to restoring athletic programs that were cut last year, Green said.

Several parents raised concerns at the meeting about Woodland’s music program potentially facing significant reductions, but the district stated in a Facebook post Tuesday that it will continue to offer both instrumental and vocal music at the middle and high schools.

Final decisions about staff reductions and program changes have yet to be made, and the district may find that more or fewer cuts are necessary as more information becomes available, Green said. The district typically finalizes the budget for the upcoming school year in July.