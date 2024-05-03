Updated Fri., May 3, 2024 at 7:35 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Drey M. Woodson and Kami M.T. Aiton, both of Liberty Lake.

Matthew D. Peek and Rebecca S. Sommers, both of Cheney.

Jaden B. Graves and Samantha J. Viehouser, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Darian V. Range and Mykensie F. Hugus, both of Cheney.

Eric S. Guglielmo, of Merritt Island, Florida, and Athena L. Merritt, of Spokane.

Timothy L. Parks and Tiana R. Smith, both of Spokane.

Roman L. Schulze and Katherann D.M. Plunkitt, both of Spokane Valley.

Victor A. Yablochkin, of Shakopee, Minnesota, and Oksana P. Verhovodov, of Hauser.

Jason G. Johnson and Bailey J.K. McCarthy, both of Spokane.

Denis N. Bondarenko, of Deer Park, and Sanella S. Tsuber, of Spokane Valley.

Aaron A. Catucci and Michaela R. Mulligan, both of Spokane.

Sean F. O’Quinn and Anna K. Hostetler, both of Spokane.

Lucas W. Domit and Rachel R. Mwidadi, both of Spokane.

Levi T. Voit, of Fairchild AFB, and Iva J. H. Kess, of Evanston, Illinois.

Evan W. Harris, of Sammamish and Geena A. Truman, of Chattaroy.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. Audrie Meraki, restitution of premises.

Quarry Apartments LLC v. Daniel Simon, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Angelo Luna, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows CB Inc. v. Gregory Swedberg, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase III LLC v. Elizabeth Polk, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Michael Smyth, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Michael Cogdell, et al., restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Brittany Langhorne, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Rochelle Rogers-Svoboda, restitution of premises.

Fundbox Inc. v. Jonathan Clausen, money claimed owed.

Jon Adams v. Lacey Anderson, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. Calvin Martin, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Barbie Stensgar, restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. William Bullough, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. David Walsweer, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Kayley Vinzant, et al., restitution of premises.

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Alfred J. Trejo, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Sarah Witt, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Broadway and Lacrosse LLC v. Andrew M. Nemechek III, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Sharon James, restitution of premises.

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Sarah Witt, complaint.

Dashmesh Transport LLC v. Alfred J. Trejo, complaint.

The Hedman Trust, et al. v. Spokane Stone Creations LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Kristine Wilcox, et al. v. Cierra Shoulders, et al., complaint for damages.

Gordon D. Fagras v. Pablo Gonzalez, et al., complaint for damages and breach of contract.

BFS Group LLC v. Base Enterprises LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Bryan, Linda A. and Russell D.

Claxton, Tiffany R. and Standley, Jeffery A.

Neel, Desiree R. and Oscar R.

Ault, Larissa and Arisdakessian, Cedric G.

Doran, Carmen A. and Michael A.

Creighton, Brody M. and Mason, Rebekah K.

Bray, Tab A. and Vaughn, Londa M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jason F. Layne, 48; 120 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Jennifer Thompson, 34; 364 days in jail with 364 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Charles N. Bowen, 26; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Logan M. O’Connor, 30; 29 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree assault – domestic violence, harassment, and second-degree burglary.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Joseph C. Irwin, Fairfield; debts of $309,603.

Jason A. Young, Cheney; debts of $56,212.

Denise D. Olsen, Colbert; debts of $97,478.

Deon B. Watson Sr., Spokane; debts of $44,113.

Mark Monk, Marlin; debts of $37,733.

Curtis H. Thomas, III, Spokane; debts of $27,792.

Robert P. and Sarah L. Stalcup, Spokane; debts of $167,514.

Juanita J. Cardona, Beverly; debts of 86,885.

Bryan J.R. and Jasmine J. Corbit Burkett, Moses Lake; debts of $62,356.

Christopher M. and Lacey F. Autler, Newport, Wash.; debts of $49,126.

Theresa A. Henderson, Spokane; debts of $118,352.

Charles T. Jedlicka, Spokane; debts of $216,880.

Alan L. Goyne, Edwall, Wash.; debts of $35,055.

Rosa L. Pena and Pedro Delacruz, Moses Lake; debts of $160,884.

Matthew W. McFarland, Spokane; debts of $454,385.

Lisa A. LaSalle and Edward J. LaSalle, Spokane Valley; debts of $140,935.

Audrey E. Kowing, Spokane; debts of $331,494.

Cindy S. Fogle, Spokane; debts of $131,911.

Adam T. Strickler, Spokane Valley; debts of $67,359.

Andrew T. Hewlett, Moses Lake; debts of $31,886.

Wage-earner petitions

Vickie T. Chiu, Spokane; debts of $588,776.

Laurie J. McCullough, Spokane; debts of $124,535.

Shyler J. and Carlye J. Quinton, Spokane; debts of $117,856.

Maria C. Martinez, Warden; debts of $75,709.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Paul J. Jokkel, 47; $1,920.40 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Eliza D. Lester, 31; $1,054.75 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Cece A. Mokua, 28; 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Tawnee J. Tonasket, 35; $1,509.89 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, physical control.

Joshua D. Van Hersett, 22; $1,244.82 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Clifton E. Waters, 49; $403 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Kayla R. Fisher, 32; $1,003 fine, 13 days in jail with 13 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Samuel J. Edwards, 42; $1,108 fine, 67 days in jail with 67 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, protection order violation.

Tavell R. Jarmon, 36; $1,103 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Myles D. Johnson, 19; $1,003 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Shellee R. Paggetti, 58; $3,820.55 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Joseph L. Woloszynski, 36; $1,003 fine, 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft.