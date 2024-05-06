Former WSU standout Kyle Manzardo struggles in MLB debut

From staff reports

Kyle Manzardo had a rough introduction to Major League Baseball.

The Coeur d’Alene native, who starred at Lake City High and Washington State University, made his MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians Monday and struck out three times in a 2-1 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Manzardo was Cleveland’s designated hitter and batted seventh. He came up in the second inning and watched a fastball and a slider for strikes, before swinging at a high fastball on a 1-2 count.

He also swung and missed at a slider on a full count in the fifth inning and went down swinging again in the seventh on a 1-2 cutter.

Manzardo was called up from Triple-A Columbus Sunday after outfielder Steven Kwan went on the 10-day injured list.

Manzardo batted .303 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs in the minors this season. Primarily a first baseman, Manzardo is Cleveland’s second-ranked prospect, according to MLB pipeline.