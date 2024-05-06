Washington extends special hunt permit application deadline

From staff reports

Hunters will have a little more time to apply for special permits this year.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday that it was extending the deadline for special hunt permit applications by a week, to May 22.

Anis Aoude, WDFW’s game division manager, said in a news release that the change came after hunters told the agency they didn’t have enough time to reference a physical copy of the state big game hunting regulations.

“We understand that being able to reference the physical document while you fill out your web application can be helpful,” Aoude said. “We hope this extended deadline provides everyone ample opportunity to submit their applications.”

Special hunt permits allow hunting at specific times or places. To apply, hunters must buy a license, specify their tag choice and their preferred hunt choices. Drawing results will be posted in June.

Hunters can apply online at WDFW’s licensing website or in person at various license vendors or WDFW offices.