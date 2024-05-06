Updated Mon., May 6, 2024 at 10:22 p.m.

From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edgar G. Ortega and Maria G. Rodriguez Puga, both of Spokane.

Dominic A.J. Welch, of Spokane and Pauline E. King, of Liberty Lake.

Matthew M. Mason and Madeleine M. Perkins, both of Spokane.

Steele H.E. Adams and Courtney L. Awbery, both of Spokane.

Brady M. Whitmore and Chelsilee N. Legault, both of Coeur D’Alene.

Trevor J. Noldin and Jacquelyn N. Pinkney, both of Spokane.

Denvel D. Caine Spokane Catherine L. Rada, both of Spokane.

Anthony B. Gosline, of Spokane and Emma G. Koehler, of Coeur D Alene.

Joshua R. Reneau and Brianna D. Kimberley, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Ambach and Amanda N. McIntosh, both of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Empire Estate Holdings LLC v. Carlos A. Barboza, et al., restitution of premises.

Churchill Property Portfolio Owner LP v. Doug Wilponen, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Quiggle v. Debra M. Caldwell Jewell, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

William Milliken, et al. v. Gray Homes, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sarytchoff, Catherine A. and Thurston, Sarah E.

Wink, Shauna and Edward L.

Grady, Michelle L. and Shannon S.

Murrell, Timothy and Ki B.

Tambiev, Oksana R. and Ananchenkov, Pavel N.

Hansen, Kristi and William

Fisher, Lexie and Scott, Hunter

Enos, Amber M. and Enos, Jonathan A.

Perkins, Matthew F.J. and Perkins, Anne

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Cleary

Tarissa Bercier, 27; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Justin J. Fisher, 33; five months in jail with 286 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Brandon M. Ferguson, 29; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Judge Tony Hazel

Casey A. Beck, 35; 180 days in jail with 89 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Jeffery A. Denny, 53; 29 days of jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Nathan L. Loveland, 35; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Darrell W. Baham, 59; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Mark W. McCalip, 50; 12 months in jail with 57 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Kylie R. Mahakam, 31; 24 days in jail with 24 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Charles D. Wynecoop, 35; $2,089.34 restitution, 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Russell D. Dahlen, 53; $500 restitution, 58 days in prison with 58 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Jason P. Day, 46; 39 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Destanee N. Wilson, 22; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.