District roundup: Pullman tops West Valley in district boys soccer; Northwest Christian baseball earns district title

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page online.

Boys soccer

Pullman 2, West Valley 0: The Greyhounds (13-1-2) beat the visiting Eagles (11-4) in the District 8 2A championship game on Wednesday. Both teams advance to state.

Baseball

Northwest Christian 1, Chewelah 0: Jacob Bell struck out six in a complete-game two-hitter and the second-seeded Crusaders (15-6) edged the top-seeded Cougars (18-3) in the District 7 2B championship game at Gonzaga University.

Bell led off the game with a single, went to third on a sacrifice and scored on Ryan Waters’ groundout for the only run of the game. Luke McGuire went the distance for Chewelah and allowed three hits with seven strikeouts.

Asotin 11, Chewelah 9 (8): Colt Kelley and Cameron Clovis hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the eighth inning and the Panthers (16-7) eliminated the Cougars (18-4) in the district second-place game at Gonzaga. Gavin Ells went 5 for 5 with three RBIs for Asotin.

Asotin eliminated Colfax 3-2 earlier in the day. Justin Boyea hit the go-ahead RBI single for the Panthers in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cody Ells struck out eight in a complete game.