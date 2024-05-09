The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Stage Left Theater hosts gala, showcasing local talent ahead of Season 12 announcement

“Pass Over” actors Matt Slater and Dahveed Bullis rehearse at Stage Left Theater in downtown Spokane on May 24, 2022. Both Bullis and Slater earned best actor awards in a statewide theater competition. “Passover” went on to win national awards. Bullis will perform in Stage Left Theater’s “A Night With the Stars” on Wednesday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Spend an evening with the talented cast of Stage Left Theater at its “A Night with the Stars” fundraiser.

The Wednesday event starts at 5:30 p.m. with happy hour and a silent auction. An hour later, seven cast members – Erik Contzius, Dahveed Bullis, Hope Cornett, Kalla Mort, Jerrod Phelps, Bridget Pretz and Bee Aaron – will showcase their talent as the nonprofit theater announces its 12th season. Artistic director Jeremy Wittington will emcee.

Tickets are $50 and available online at bit.ly/3UumIlc or at the box office an hour before the event begins. Catering will be provided by Compassion Catering and will include menua items for vegan, dairy- and gluten-free diets.